Sunnyside Police responded to a warrant tip on Wednesday, regarding 14-year-old Juvenile wanted for first degree murder, multiple counts of assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officers responded to a Sunnyside motel in the 700 block of Yakima Valley Highway, where the juvenile male suspect was confirmed to be staying with his mother and two other occupants.
A Sunnyside Detective made phone contact with the juvenile’s mother inside the room and the suspect surrendered to police.
The juvenile male was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Pasco Police Department.
For precautionary public safety measures, Yakima Valley Highway was shut down to vehicle traffic, two Sunnyside Police drones were deployed and a nearby school, Sunnyside Christian Elementary School, went into a Secure and Teach mode for about one hour.
The Sunnyside Police Department was assisted by the Grandview, Mabton, Yakima Police Departments, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Regional SWAT Team and the Washington State Patrol.
