SUNNYSIDE — Larry Helberg, owner of the property at 1210 Midvale Road on which he operates a tow yard, must continue to wait for an answer from the Sunnyside City Council regarding its proposed annexation.
The process started in 2015 when the property was owned by Jay Haley.
Subsequently, public hearings and boundary review processes were followed, but after the Washington State Boundary Review Board issued its nod, having received no public comment and/or objection to the annexation, the process stalled.
“The steps took longer due to Mr. Haley passing away,” City Manager Martin Casey told the City Council at its July 8 meeting.
The state approved the annexation in April 2018, and the next step should have been the final consideration by City Council.
However, the issue didn’t get brought before the council members.
The miscue was an oversight, and Helberg was issued building permits to perform work on his property.
That work was stopped by Yakima County, which informed Helberg the annexation process hadn’t been completed.
Helberg, upset with the revelation, spoke to the City Council on July 8.
“I’ve been working with the city on the permit process,” he said, noting stop work orders are keeping him from improving the property.
“I’m not trying to be a problem for the city or the Port,” Helberg noted in reference to comments from Port of Sunnyside Executive Director Jay Hester.
Hester said the property, which will be zoned light industrial if annexed, is in poor condition and doesn’t fit the standards of surrounding developments like Ostrom Mushrooms and Nutrien.
The Port has offered to purchase the property, he said, offering to discuss with each of the City Council members the hopes and intentions for the Midvale Road area.
There were several comments and questions from the City Council, primarily centered on whether the property conditions could be resolved.
Councilman Francisco Guerrero said he’s seen progress and wondered if the property could be brought into compliance.
The property would meet the requirements of light industrial zoning, and the city could enforce its ordinances more easily if it is within city jurisdiction, Casey said. “If a current owner is in compliance with codes, there’s no guarantee a future owner wouldn’t be.”
Councilman Ron Stremler said he would like Helberg to take measures that ensure the property meets standards and codes before a vote on the annexation is made.
However, Casey cautioned the City Council about placing conditions on a property owner when considering a land use matter. He said it could potentially fall under a “quasi-judicial umbrella.”
Mayor Julia Hart stepped in and suggested a review of the annexation and the missteps that have happened to date to ensure there aren’t any more.
In the meantime, Helberg is still in limbo, awaiting a final decision so he can move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.