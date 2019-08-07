GRANDVIEW — The nation’s largest veterans’ organization will be joining sister organizations nationwide in inviting every vet to join its organization.
The Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act (LEGION Act) was recently signed by President Trump and is in effect now. The bill removed eligibility clauses which prohibited some era of vets from participating.
Locally, vets may call. Forcall Jim Davidson at (509) 882-1984 to learn more.
