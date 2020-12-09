SUNNYSIDE — Linn, the son of Velma and Lorland McBride, was raised in Sunnyside.
Linn’s family homesteaded north of the Roza Canal in the late 1940s. He was a member of the Sunnyside High School class of 1956, joining the U.S. Navy and serving for some years after high school.
Mary Jane, the daughter of Glenn and Mabel Groseth, grew up in Yakima, and graduated from Naches High in 1959.
Linn and Mary Jane met in 1960 and were married in Yakima on Dec. 1, 1960.
Linn, a graduate of Central Washington University, is a retired schoolteacher, having taught in the Sunnyside School District for nearly 30 years at Lincoln and Chief Kamiakin elementary schools.
Mary Jane was the school secretary for Sunnyside School District at Outlook Elementary for close to 25 years.
The McBrides have resided on the family farm south of Sunnyside for more than 45 years.
In celebration of their 60th anniversary, the couple’s children, Kristi and Mike McBride, invite friends and family to call or send cards to mark this milestone.
