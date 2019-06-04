Don and Maxine Robertson

SUNNYSIDE — Family and friends are invited to celebrate Don and Maxine (Coleman) Robertson’s 65th wedding anniversary June 16 at the Sunnyside Eagles Aerie Lodge, 100 South Hill Road.

The open house will be hosted by the couple’s children from 1-4 p.m. The Robertsons request “no gifts, please.”

The couple were married on June 18, 1954 and moved in 1962 to the Independence Road area.

They raised seven children, including Judy Robertson Bower of Mabton, Ron, Dave and Mike Robertson, all of Sunnyside, Terry Robertson of Othello and Diane Robertson of Spokane Valley, and a daughter, Cheri who died in 1990.

They have 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and “one on the way.”

He was a pipefitter for 20 years at Hanford, and she has been a homemaker and gardener.

