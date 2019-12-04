Steve and Carolyn Schlax

SUNNYSIDE — Steve and Carolyn Schlax celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Nov. 29 with plans to take a 14-day Panama cruise.

An open house in their honor was held Oct. 26, hosted by her sister Sandi and Jeff Albrecht and the couple’s sons Steve and Mandy Schlax and Christopher Schlax.

They were married in 1969 in Prosser and settled in Burbank, where they lived for 10 years. The moved to Grandview in 1978 where they lived for 40 years.

He worked for Areva Power Corp for 40 years, retiring in 2017 and she worked for Merit Resources and Grandview School District for 20 years, retiring in 2014.

The couple now living in Sunnyside. They have four grandchildren.

