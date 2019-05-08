On a sunny May 3, 1969, after a whirlwind four-year courtship, Karen Liebert and David Shrewsberry were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
They have lived in Sunnyside since then.
They are the parents of Lynn (Brenda) Shrewsberry, Kay (Sean) Laroche and Keri Shrewsberry. They are also grandparents of Chance Shrewsberry (deceased) and Jackson Orate.
Dave is employed at Standard Paint and Flooring in Sunnyside. Karen is retired from Yakima Federal Savings and enjoying her flowers and gardening.
They celebrated with a Caribbean cruise in April and a dinner with family and friends on May 4.
