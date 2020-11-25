Homers mark 65 years of marriage

SUNNYSIDE — Donna Jo Forrest and Bruce Boyson Homer were united in holy matrimony Saturday, Nov. 26, 1955, in the original old Methodist Church by Reverend Tuttle.
They spent the night in the Chinook Hotel in Yakima and left the next morning for an apartment in Pasco.
Donna continued high school and graduated from Pasco High School. She later attended Columbia Basin College receiving an associate degree.
Bruce continued his career as an apprentice plumber at Local 598.
Because of the unrest in a conflict with Cuba, Bruce joined the Naval Reserve in 1959, serving a total of four years.
He was stationed first in Long Beach, Calif., where Donna worked as a secretary at the Naval Munnions Depot. Later they were sent to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Donna worked as a secretary for Qantas Airlines.
After Bruce’s discharge, they bought a new house in Pasco and two years later, they bought a 66 acre farm in Sunnyside to fulfill Bruce’s dream of being a farmer. 50 years later, they still reside there.
They have four daughters, Darena AhQuin and Jolene Henn of Sunnyside, Natalie Varoz of Phoenix, Ariz., and Renee Caruth of Richland. They have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
They feel they have lived a full life and are grateful that they have spent so many wonderful years together.
