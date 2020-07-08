MABTON — Max and Karen Zackula were married July 9, 1970 in Puyallup. They lived in Western Washington much of their married life before moving to the Yakima Valley in 1990.
They have one daughter, Tammy Zackula of Walla Walla and a son, Larry Zackula who lives in Kennewick. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Max is retired and Karen is employed at the Sunnyside Sun. He worked 17 years for Western RV and 43 years in cabinet cabinets and millwork. She also worked in banking, bookkeeping and radio work before joining the newspaper.
A celebration will be held at a later date.
