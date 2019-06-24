Alianna Saucedo, 8lbs., 1 oz., born June 21, 2019 at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, to Johnnie and Leonardo Saucedo, Sunnyside.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire destroys home
- 191 students attain perfect attendance, awarded bikes
- Riojas completes training
- SHS coach to host track camp for kids
- Sort 4 the Cause raises $72k for charity
- Sunnyside brothers face forgery charges
- Man sentenced to prison for molestation
- Local grower opens stand for seventh season
- Eric Jerome Anderson
- Donna Kathleen Bosma
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Latest News
- Miranda Kerr always feels 'nauseous' during pregnancies
- Blake Shelton 'didn't expect' Adam Levine to quit The Voice
- Chrissy Teigen always knew John Legend would be a good dad
- Halsey cried after being told she can still have kids
- Man faces five molestation charges
- Scott Disick found 'real love and passion' in his kids
- Offset: Me and Cardi B are 'blessed'
- James Middleton didn't think he had the right to be depressed
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.