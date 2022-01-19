Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Santiago Pedro Mendoza Madrigal, born on Nov. 16, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to mother Cynthia Navarro of Sunnyside.
Jaidon Cisneros, born on Nov. 17, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Lauren Schloss and Tony Cisneros of Sunnyside.
Ixzayana Elena Zepeda, born on Nov. 19, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to mother Fabiola Zepeda Diaz of Sunnyside.
Elianna N. Ruiz Ayala, born Nov. 18, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Elvira M. Ruiz and Bacilio Ruiz Guzman of Grandview.
Zemilia Zayda Ramirez, born Nov. 20, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Justina Rodriguez and Branly Ramirez of Sunnyside.
Noah Alejandro Ortega Herrera, born Nov. 24, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Rosa. E. Herrera and Florencio I. Ortega of Sunnyside.
Leilani Danae Garcia Mancia, born Dec. 1, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Wendy Yamileth Mancia and Aaron Rafael Garcia Orozco of Sunnyside.
Grayson Gonzalez, born Dec. 3, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Margarita and Noe Gonzalez of Sunnyside.
Ziad Mendoza Figueroa, born Dec. 6, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Carmen Figueroa Gonzalez and Sergio Hernan Mendoza of Sunnyside.
Noah French, born Dec. 9, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Andrea and Tyrell French of Sunnyside.
Baby girl Vazquez, born Dec. 23, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Desirea Getsmyer and Jose Vazquez of Yakima.
Eleni Valeria Aguayo Servin, born Dec. 25, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Maricela Servin and Ezequiel Aguayo of Sunnyside.
Selena Marie Moreno, born Dec. 30, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Yari Bravo and Danny Moreno of Sunnyside.
Mateo Ambriz, born Dec. 31, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Janet Vargas and Edward Ambriz of Sunnyside.
Jazlynn Haven Ramirez, born Jan. 6, 2022, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Vanessa I. Nieto and Juan (Johnny) M. Ramirez of Sunnyside.
Prosser Memorial Health
Baby girl, born Nov. 6, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Kelsey and Jordan Pace of Prosser.
Baby boy, born Nov. 9, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Maria Palomino Castellano and Kyle Pettit of Toppenish.
Baby boy, born Nov. 9, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Destiny Salinas and Michael Esqueda of Sunnyside.
Baby girl, born Nov. 11, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Rachel and Christopher Castillo of Sunnyside.
Baby boy, born Nov. 13, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to mother Kalah Gonzales of Grandview.
Baby girl, born Nov. 15, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Martina Estrada and Ricardo Trevino of Granger.
Baby boy, born Nov. 19, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Marleni Cargas-Cortes and Israel Clara of Grandview.
Baby boy, born Nov. 21, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Suzie Medina and Jordan Garcia of Prosser.
Baby boy, born Nov. 23, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Gabriela Osorio and Victor De La Cruz Mora of Prosser.
Baby girl, born Nov. 30, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Amy Hurst-Culver and Christopher Culver of Sunnyside.
Baby girl, born Dec. 1, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Juanita and Andres Garcia of Sunnyside.
Baby boy, born Dec. 3, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Anabela Negrete and Samuel Benitez of Prosser.
Baby boy, born Dec. 3, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Tallee and Nate Meeske of Prosser.
Baby girl, born Dec. 7, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Deysi Serrato Lagunas and Salvador Tapia Acosta Itin of Grandview.
Baby girl, born Dec. 8, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Patrisia Perez Ruiz and Jose Valenzuela of Sunnyside.
Baby boy, born Dec. 10, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Kristina and Joseph Hammes of Zillah.
Baby boy, born Dec. 10, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Ciara Garcia & Anselmo Cantu III of Prosser.
Baby boy, born Dec. 11, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Brittanee Hermann and Manuel Plata of Grandview.
Baby girl, born Dec. 14, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Naara Trejo and Fernando Godinez of Grandview.
Baby girl, born Dec. 14, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Yazmin Hernandez and Miguel Florez Jr. of Grandview.
Baby boy, born Dec. 16, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Adriana Canales and Miguel Valencia Chavez of Sunnyside.
Baby boy, born Dec. 19, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Samantha and Carlos Lopez of Grandview.
Baby boy, born Dec. 20, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Theresa Sanders and Kevin Calvert of Grandview.
Baby boy, born Dec. 24, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to mother Danielle Peralez of Mabton.
Baby girl, born Dec. 27, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Courtney Brown and Justin West of Sunnyside.
Baby boy, born Dec. 29, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to parents Maria Campos and Jacob Endicott of Sunnyside.
