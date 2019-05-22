Emiliano Leon Tapia, 7 lbs.,5 ozs., born May 19, 2019, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Lorena Tapia and Felipe Leon, Sunnyside.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Online Poll
Do you want retail marijuana stores in Sunnyside?
UPDATE: Sunnyside’s City Council is rescheduling consideration of the proposed ordinance to modify the current zoning prohibiting the retail sale of marijuana. City staff are currently reviewing future calendars with the council to re-schedule this matter. NOTE: This poll is used for community involvement only. Results will not be used in City Council's decision.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marilyn Arnold
- Sweet deal for sister-brother team
- Denny’s restaurant is coming
- Renee Rodriguez turns junk into treasures
- Juan (John) Antonio Cruz
- New look at ‘Micky-Dees’
- Major fruit packer to close in October
- Man accused of threatening girlfriend with gun after assault
- SRO roles, demands highlighted for Council
- Heartlinks names Moore new director
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Latest News
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
May 22
-
May 22
-
May 22
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 25
-
May 27
-
May 28
-
May 29
Commented