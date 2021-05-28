Kaylani C. Michel, 7 lbs. 10 oz., born April 17, 2021, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to parents Ana and David Michel, of Sunnyside.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three offenders move to Yakima
- Winter sports heat up May: Grizzly boys hoops tip off home opener against Rams
- Commissioner La Don Linde opens Sunnyside campaign headquarters
- Terri Suzanne Dalrymple
- Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow get matching tattoos with Adrienne Banfield
- Pete Groeneweg
- Veterans memorial elevates admiration with new walls
- Desiray Lopez
- Sunnyside High School Alumni Fund creates $100K scholarship endowment
- Elijah Barajas
Images
This Week's e-Edition
- Subscribers, click the image on the left to view our latest e-Edition here.
Stay Informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
Receive our e-Edition notifications each Wednesday and read the paper online!
Daily News Updates
We send a daily newsletter with today's events.
Breaking News
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Weekly Best Of
See the best trending stories from the week!
Latest News
- County eases mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
- Sunnyside High School Alumni Fund creates $100K scholarship endowment
- Prosser Memorial Health Foundation announces scholarship winners
- Granger man killed on Saturday
- Three offenders move to Yakima
- Veterans memorial elevates admiration with new walls
- Sunnyside Sun begins 121st year
- Splashes of colorful fun to enhance city’s pool
Commented