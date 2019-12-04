Leilani Castillo, 9 lbs., 3 ozs. , born Nov. 18, 2019 at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Ruth Noemi and Luis A. Castillo, Sunnyside.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
- Police seek help finding armed robbery suspects
- Menus: December 9-13, 2019
- Get to know... Matthew Sagen
- Every vote needed in 2019 General Election local races
- Senior safe driving classes offered
- Minimum wage increases Jan. 1
- FruitSmart sold to Universal Corporation
- Howard selected Port of Benton Director
Most Popular
Articles
- Coach Vanessa Medina receives volleyball honor
- Anniversary: Sunnyside couple celebrate 50 years of marriage
- Get to know... Rosie Carrazco
- Officer Robert Layman promoted
- Outlook woman injured in mountain collision
- Izak Garza earns first place in first Grandview Turkey Trot
- Driver perishes, baby survives
- Power outages impact roughly 5,000 Pacific Power customers
- Hernandez family passes on gridiron tradition
- Police seek help finding armed robbery suspects
Images
Videos
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.