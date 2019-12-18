Luejan Sebastan Magana Benavidez, 7 lbs., 10 ozs., born Dec. 10, 2018 at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Jessica T. Magana and Lucio De La Fuente Benavides Sunnyside.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Concord Construction awarded $15.2 million SHS bid
- Level III sex offender changes address
- Sunnyside girls’ wrestlers win LadyCat Classic
- Sunnyside man faces long list of assault charges
- Prosser Christmas Scavenger Hunt is on
- Lighted parade draws large crowd, entries
- County commissioners convert jail to care center
- Outlook man facing three drug possession charges
- Memorial service cancelled, not forgotten
- St. Nick to ride on fire truck, Dec. 19
Images
Videos
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 25
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Commented