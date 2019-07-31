A girl, 6 lbs., 3.9 ozs., born July 23, 2019 at Prosser Memorial Health, to Amelia and Leonardo Solano, Grandview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Prosser home fire claims two children’s lives
- Two men arrested for drugs, burglary
- Alicia Allen says “yes” at farmers market
- State AG files federal civil rights lawsuit against city
- The four-year saga of the Helberg-Haley annexation
- Mabton: Araguz steps in as interim police chief
- Night Out celebrates police, community bond
- Two vehicle crash ends with fatality
- Get to know… Gwen G. Prieto
- Shirley Marie Hollahan Swofford
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Tramon Williams strives to lead — and make plays for — Packers defense
- Report: Americans rack up 'shocking' $1 trillion in credit card debt
- Alicia Silverstone credits veganism for son's good behaviour
- Jim Carrey: Ariana Grande is a lovely person
- Defendant punches Portland prosecutor right after jury finds him guilty, witnesses say
- Hanford suit dropped after feds refuse to take over
- Washington regulators fine supposed faith-based health coverage companies $1.1M for 'sham' insurance
- Newly stringent FAA tests spur a fundamental software redesign of Boeing's 737 MAX flight controls
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
Commented