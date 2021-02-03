Baby boy, 7 lbs., 15.1 oz., born on Jan. 9, 2021, at Prosser Memorial Health to Angelica Rivera Benitez and Victor Garcia, Prosser.
Latest News
- Victor Ramos, 28, of Sunnyside shot, dies
- Jason Sheehan advocates for farming justice
- Samantha Guevara grieves for answers in son’s murder
- Plans to expedite public COVID19 vaccination clinic underway
- Class of 2021 bounces back to campus
- Abby Rodriguez merits dean’s list
- I Saw it in the Sun: February 3, 2021
- Libby Werkhoven recognizes the rocking color of the pathway
Most Popular
Articles
- Samantha Guevara grieves for answers in son’s murder
- I Saw it in the Sun: February 3, 2021
- Guest Column: President’s executive actions divide country
- Edwin Lawrence Radder
- Class of 2021 bounces back to campus
- I Saw it in the Sun: January 27, 2021
- David Garcia urges everyone to get vaccinated
- Andres ‘Andy’ Castillo Jr.
- Libby Werkhoven recognizes the rocking color of the pathway
- Following Washington Supreme Court overtime ruling, dairy farmers seek legislation to limit retroactive pay
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Daily News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Sign up today!
Weekly Best Of
See the best trending stories from the week!
Commented