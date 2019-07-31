A boy, 7 lbs., 14 ozs., born July 15, 2019 at Prosser Memorial Health, to Araceli Lopez and Heriberto Lopez Ceja, Prosser.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Online Poll
What is your favorite fall beverage?
You voted:
Latest News
- ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ staged in Yakima
- Sunnyside Council races headed towards retention and change
- Grandview Museum welcomes new visitors
- Princess Christmas market is Nov. 16
- Sunnyside wins 56-0, will play in three-way tie breaker game
- Grandview senior Thanksgiving Dinner served up Nov. 26
- Get to know... Marissa Morfin
- Astria continues restructuring strategies
Most Popular
Articles
- Sunnyside wins 56-0, will play in three-way tie breaker game
- WA Fish and Wildlife approves hunter fluorescent pink
- Prosser High principal remains on undisclosed paid leave
- Wapato students “Plant the Promise”
- State charges, suspends two providers’ credentials
- Get to know... Marissa Morfin
- Reid Weaver earns State invite
- Smith tells her side of the Swigart story
- Connie Querin marks 100th birthday
- American Legion Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of Grandview
Images
Videos
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Commented