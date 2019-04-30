Born on April 26, 2019 at Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Jeniffer and Brandon DeVries of Grandview, a boy, 8 lbs., 12 ozs.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.