A girl, 8 lbs., 3.8. ozs., born Aug. 10, 2019, at Prosser Memorial Hospital, Julitza Prado Mendoza and Cesar Gutierrez, Prosser.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Paraeducators demonstrate for new wages
- Identical twin baby boys arrive safely
- Zavala battles for top USA National team position
- Prosser man jailed for murder of his wife
- Grocery Outlet owners see growth
- 60-year-old Prosserite to scale Mt. Everest
- Grandview dog park opens for off leash fun
- Virginia Valdovinos earns USC graduate degree
- Four suspects held on armed robbery charges
- Herman Kilian Jr
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Council approves utility upgrade agreement
- Election votes will certify this week
- Public Works Dept. completes asphalt overlay project
- Red worms aid in clean water dairy project
- Arts Commissioners sought
- City Planning Supervisor search underway
- Get to know… Danny Sandoval
- IGA Grandview Market takes on new name, image
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.