A boy, 8 lbs., 11.1 ozs., born at Prosser Memorial Health to Katie and Gabino Medel, Grandview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Online Poll
Do you want retail marijuana stores in Sunnyside?
Sunnyside City Council votes to lift the retail marijuana sales ban on Monday.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Latest News
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Losing Kim Porter 'hurt so much'
- Saints favorites to represent NFC in Super Bowl, according to ESPN
- LOCAL BRIEFS: MU gymnastics adds Illinois-Chicago transfer
- Liberty State rally set for Saturday in Wenatchee
- Lettuce doesn’t have to be prime base for salads; try any fruit or vegetable
- Marijuana ordinance vote postponed
- 80th year of Lutheran service set
- Hanford employees being treated
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 11
-
May 12
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.