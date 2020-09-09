Baby boy, 7 lbs., 0.3 oz., born on Aug. 3, 2020, at Prosser Memorial Health to Maria Ibarra and Guadalupe Orta, Benton City.
Latest News
- Labor Day windstorm wreaked havoc
- Sunnyside Fire Brush Truck 72 passes shakedown test
- Kindergarten enrollment meets expectations
- Wildfire smoke infiltrates lower valley; may increase COVID-19 risks
- Snipes limited capacity brings in guests
- Valley residents urged to be safe
- Building permits net $8,410
- I Saw it in the Sun: September 9, 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Sunnyside Christian opens school doors
- Two felons arrested on Lincoln Avenue
- First week of school brings mixed feelings
- Labor Day windstorm wreaked havoc
- 51-year-old offender camped in parking lot
- Hops harvest propels around the clock operations
- Snipes limited capacity brings in guests
- Sunnyside Sun Editorial: We can get kids back in the classroom
- Car charging stations prepped for ignition
- Mabton officials dispel sewer spill claims
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Daily News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Sign up today!
Weekly Best Of
See the best trending stories from the week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.