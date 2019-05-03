A boy, 7 lbs., 6 ozs., born April 29, 2019 at Prosser Memorial Health to Neybeth Hernandez and Jesus Casa, Sunnyside.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Most Popular
Latest News
- WR Devaughn Cooper, DE My-King Johnson dismissed from Arizona football team
- P. Diddy still 'healing' after Kim Porter's death
- Ryan Reynolds: Making fun of my wife is a sign of a healthy romance
- Legislature pops a budget out of the box
- Vikings win home playoff game, 3-2
- New CB Shelley heeds advice of Bears great Charles Tillman, whose No. 33 he'll 'represent well'
- Passage of wrongful death bill finally rights a horrible wrong
- Jazzy had a little lamb
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
May 3
-
May 3
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 6
-
May 7
-
May 8
-
May 8
-
May 8
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.