Twin boys, Luis and Ernesto Cisneros Resendiz, Luis: 5 lbs., 11 ozs.; Ernesto: 6 lb. 7 lbs., 15 ozs., born Sept. 10, 2019, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, to Luz M. Resendiz and Jose L. Cisneros, Grandview.
