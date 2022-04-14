Sherry Smasne and Israel Maltos of Grandview have announced their upcoming wedding, May 21, 2022. They will be married at 3 p.m. at Runway Ranch in Wapato.
The bride-to-be is daughter of Eugene and Delores Smasne of Grandview and is a 2006 Grandview High School graduate. She attended Perry Technical Institute through 2008 and is currently attending Yakima Valley College.
Maltos is son of Ms. Francisca Rodriguez and the late Steven Maltos. He is a 1997 Compass High School graduate and is a juice processing lead at Fruit Smart.
