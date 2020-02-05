Jillian Lanelle Jetter, daughter of Rev. Ron and Sue Jetter of Sunnyside, announces her engagement to Thomas Johnston, of Port Angeles.
Thomas is a native of Port Angeles, Washington and has family in the area
The couple plan to marry Saturday, Aug. 29, at a private rural location in Oregon.
Jillian attended Sunnyside schools, graduating fourth in her class in 2000. A former Peace Corp volunteer serving in South Africa, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health and Bachelor of Science in Psychology concurrently from the University of Washington in 2011. She also attended Columbia University where she earned a Master of Public Health – Epidemiology. She currently serves the California Indian Rural Health Board.
He works as a hydrologist for the US Geological Survey, monitoring test equipment throughout the Sacrament River delta.
