Rosemarie Valero, and Stiliyan Georgiev, both of San Diego, Calif., plan to be married July 6, 2019 in Marina Village in a 6 p.m. ceremony in San Diego.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Samuel and Janie Ramos of Bickleton, and he is the son of Radoslav and Stefka Georgieva of San Diego.
Valero is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. She attended Yakima Valley Community College and works as a system analyst.
Georgiev is a graduate of Clairmont High School and of San Diego State University. He is currently employed with the San Diego Unified School District.
