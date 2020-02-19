SUNNYSIDE — Madison Door of Sunnyside and Nate Trevino of Grandview will be married Sept. 26, 2020 on the Alder Creek Rodeo grounds in Cleveland, where he proposed to her. They will be married in a 4 p.m. ceremony under the pines.
Door is the daughter of Justin and Saralyn Door of Selah and Trevino is the son of Dave and Dianne Trevino of Grandview.
The bride-to-be is a Yakima Valley College graduate with an Associate of Science degree in agribusiness and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management.
He is a graduate of Grandview High School, currently working with the Wilbur Ellis in Yakima.
