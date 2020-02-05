SUNNYSIDE — Dale and Barbara Miller of Sunnyside will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family Saturday, Feb. 22, from 3-5 p.m. at Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway.
The couple were married Feb. 13, 1960, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish.
The lifetime residents of Sunnyside have three children: Todd (Lisa) Tyler (Kari) Stacey and six grandchildren: Megan, Paige, Matthew, Audra, Brittany, and Nadine.
Dale, a retired farmer who also retired from Callison Mint. Barbara is retired from the Sunnyside School District as a high school ASB secretary.
