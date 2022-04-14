Caitlin (Jackson) and Christopher Denchel were married on August 7, 2021, at Sugar Pine Barn in Benton City.
The bride is a 2021 Pasco High School graduate, and also attended University of Central Oklahoma and Columbia Basin College. She is currently owner of Modern Lash Salon in Richland. She is daughter of Brandi Hilmes of Richland.
The groom is a 2007 Sunnyside Christian High School graduate and is son of Daniel and Michelle Denchel of Prosser. He is a Marine Sales Specialist at Desert Valley Powersports in Prosser.
Lindy Marvin of Pasco stood as Maid of Honor while Sam Bardell stood as Best Man during the ceremony.
Bridesmaids included sisters of the bride, Rayen Hilmes of Richland, Allison Owens of Oklahoma, and Whitley Hilmes of Richland; and Ashley Marvel of North Carolina, Emily DuBoius of Kennewick, and Abigail Watson of Oregon.
Groomsmen were brothers of the groom Nicholas Denchel of Pasco, Matthew Denchel; Grandview; and Josh Bardell of Spokane, Nick DeJong of California, and Taylor Ivey of Richland.
