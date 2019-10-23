Mr. and Mrs. Esteban Rodriguez III (formerly Larissa Herrera)

TILLAMOOK,ORE. — Larissa Herrera, formerly of Grandview, and Esteban Rodriguez, III, of Redding, Calif., were married Sept. 14, 2019 at Cape Lookout State Park with Rev. Christina Irvine officiating.

The bride, a 2002 Grandview High School graduate, was given in marriage by her father Lorenzo Herrera of Grandview. The bride was also accompanied by her maid of honor Beverly Blassingame of Auburn and bridesmaids included Raydin Berney and Gabriella Rodriguez, all of Redding, Calif. Ryan Blassingame of Auburn was flower boy.

Best man include was Esteban Rodriguez, Jr of Redding, Calif.; and groomsmen were Esteban Rodriguez, IV of Portland, Ore., and Nicholas Rodriguez of Wayne, N.J.

She is the daughter of Dorothy Herrera of Yakima and Cornelia and Bruce Berney of Grandview.

He is the son of Peggy and Jeff Blaser and Esteban and Anita Rodriguez, all of Redding, Calif.

Following a reception at the park, the couple is at home in Redding, Calif, where she is employed by the Shasta County Office of Education. He, a graduate of Red Bluff High School, is employed by Harrison’s Marine and RV.

