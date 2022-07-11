Beware of false social media posts

A post spreading false information has been making the rounds on through a local Facebook group.
According to Prosser Memorial Health, a false “community alert” was posted to the Prosser WA Buys Sell Trade Event Network Facebook page stating an infant was abducted from the hospital.
Facebook users are warned to avoid interacting with the false post as it may be a scammer targeting vulnerable accounts.
As a safety precaution, always check the user account prior to sharing any posts on social media.
