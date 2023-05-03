YAKIMA — Comprehensive Healthcare announced that it received approval and funding to build a new on-site behavioral health service center and transitional housing at Camp Hope in Yakima on Thursday, April 27.
“Lawmakers, behavioral health leaders and our community members understand just how important high-quality, accessible care is in addressing the complex issues of homelessness and mental health,” said Jodi Daly, president and chief executive officer of Comprehensive Healthcare. “We’re proud to partner with Camp Hope to provide solutions to our region’s most pressing economic, social and health challenges.”
The non-profit organization was awarded more than $1 million in Washington state funding to construct the new facility, designed to support people who are homeless and those who suffer from complex behavioral health and substance abuse challenges.
Located on-site, the center will provide outpatient behavioral health services and immediate coordination and referral of healthcare needs, as well as access to therapy for those living at the camp.
Camp Hope meets the safety, shelter, clothing and food needs of more than 180 people each day.
The new facility represents a milestone in Comprehensive Healthcare’s mission to decrease barriers and provide equitable access to behavioral healthcare for the region’s most vulnerable populations.
“For years, community advocates have fought tirelessly to de-stigmatize behavioral health and homelessness so that individuals experiencing challenges can access the care they deserve,” said Gina Mosbrucker, Washington State Representative, 14th Legislative District and Comprehensive Healthcare board member. “Our communities are safer, stronger and more unified when those in need have access to care and resources, and I am honored to help Camp Hope and Comprehensive Healthcare join hands as they support those who need it most.”
Upon completion, Comprehensive Healthcare staff will work with clients living at Camp Hope through the continuous prevention, intervention and treatment of behavioral health challenges, as well as help manage care coordination to other community partners and services, including physical health care.
