GRANDVIEW — “I was truly honored to have been asked to consider applying for the Yakima Valley College (YVC) board position,” Grandview City Administrator Castulo ‘Cus’ Arteaga said Friday, Oct. 16, following the announcement of his appointment to the college’s governing board.
Arteaga’s board of trustees’ appointment was made by Governor Jay Inslee and was effective Oct. 13 and ends on Sept. 30, 2023.
Arteaga also serves as the city’s public works director and replaced Dr. Robert Ozuna, whose term ended on Sept. 30.
In fact, it was Ozuna who suggested Arteaga consider the position given his background working with the YVC Library Coordinating Council where he advocated for support services for the Grandview Library.
“I was approached by Dr. Ozuna last spring at which time he informed me that President (Linda) Kaminski wanted me to consider the position,” Arteaga elaborated.
He said President Kaminski personally contacted him a couple of months ago “…and asked me to be part of her board.”
“She was very supportive, so I agreed to apply and here we are today,” Arteaga stated.
He declared, “Now that I have been appointed, I am very excited to get to work and be part of the team.”
Arteaga said he has worked with President Kaminski and her staff since being appointed to the City Administrator position in 2009.
In addition, Arteaga has served on many community boards including Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima County Development Association, and Lower Valley Credit Union.
“I have lived in Grandview for over 60 years and have also worked for the City of Grandview for approximately 48 of those years,” Arteaga exclaimed.
“As a YVC Board of Trustee member, I will now be more involved in supporting and advocating for new programs for both the Yakima and Grandview campuses,” he acknowledged.
