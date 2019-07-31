WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced details of a $16 billion package aimed at supporting American agriculture producers affected by export trade tariffs from China.
The Market Facilitation Program, which provides direct payments and financial relief to producers, also includes aid for Northwest cherry growers. The provision was secured by Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA).
Payments will be provided to sweet cherry producers at a rate of 17 cents per pound. For producers who applied in 2018, the disbursement limit will be $125,000. For those who applied in 2019, the compensation maximum is for $250,000.
“This is very welcome news for Central Washington’s cherry growers,” Newhouse said in a prepared statement. “Our farmers have been patient as the administration negotiates a fair and reciprocal trade agreement with China, but our cherry producers have felt the real effects of the retaliatory tariffs.”
“While the package won’t completely mitigate the total impact of the retaliatory tariffs, it will certainly help,” Senior Vice President of Northwest Horticulture Council Kate Tynan stated.
China is the number one market for Washington state sweet cherries. Sales to China have dropped from 3.2 million cartons in 2017 to 1.6 million cartons in 2018, according from a report prepared by a trade-consultant firm using U.S. trade and census data.
“This announcement is a big win for Washington state cherry growers, farmers throughout the state, and the thousands of jobs they support,” Cantwell added.
