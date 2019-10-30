CITY OF GRANGER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Granger, Washington will hold a public hearing on the Preliminary 2020 Budget. This hearing will be held at City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, WA. at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter on the 12th of November, 2019, for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for the ensuing fiscal year. Any citizen of the City may appear at this budget hearing and be heard for or against any part of the proposed budget.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk/Treasurer
Date this: October 23rd, 2019
Published: October 23rd, 2019 and Oct. 30th, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 23 and 30, 2019
