CITY OF GRANGER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Granger, Washington will hold a public hearing on the Preliminary 2020 Budget. This hearing will be held at City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, WA. at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter on the 12th of November, 2019, for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for the ensuing fiscal year. Any citizen of the City may appear at this budget hearing and be heard for or against any part of the proposed budget.

Alice Koerner, City Clerk/Treasurer

Date this: October 23rd, 2019

Published: October 23rd, 2019 and Oct. 30th, 2019

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

October 23 and 30, 2019

