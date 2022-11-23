CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Toppenish City Council will hold a final public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on December 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The purpose of the hearing is to consider the 2023 Final Budget. All residents are encouraged to attend.
The Council Chamber is handicap accessible. Additional arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs will be made upon receiving twenty-four (24) hour advance notice. Contact City Clerk at (509) 865-6754 for assistance.
Heidi Riojas, CMC
City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 23 and 30, 2022
___________________
CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH
AVISO DE AUDIENCIA PÚBLICA
POR MEDIO DE LO PRESENTE SE AVISA que el Concilio de la Ciudad de Toppenish llevará a cabo una última audiencia pública el día 5 de diciembre, 2022, a las 5:00 p.m. en las Salas del Concilio en el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad. El propósito de la audiencia es considerar el Presupuesto Final del año 2023. Se anima a todos los residentes a asistir.
La sala del concilio de Toppenish es accesible para personas discapacitadas. Arreglos adicionales para el acomodo razonable de necesidades especiales se harán notificando con veinticuatro (24) horas de anticipación. Si tiene preguntas comuníquese con el Secretario de la Ciudad al (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC
City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
23 y 30 de noviembre, 2022
