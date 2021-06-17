Notice is hereby given that City of Toppenish pursuant to WAC 197-11-050 of the State Environment Policy Act (SEPA) is established as the lead agency for the following proposal.
Proposal: Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review 2021.
- Authorized under RCW 90.85.
- Adopted by the City to comply with WAC 173-26-090.
Proponent: City Toppenish
21 West First Avenue
Toppenish, WA 98948
Project Location: Amendments to the Toppenish Municipal Code Shoreline Master Program ensuring compliance with changes in state law. Details on specific amendments can be found on the City of Toppenish web site.
Determination: The city has issued a Determination of Non-Significance on the proposal effective June 16, 2021. This determination is subject to a comment period ending June 30, 2021. Comments may be sent to Victor Shaul, City of Toppenish, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948 or at victor.shaul@cityoftoppenish.us. For questions call (509) 865-7318.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 16, 2021
