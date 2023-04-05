BICKLETON — The third quarter honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year has been announced by the Bickleton School District.
Earning a 3.75 to 3.99 GPA were Vanessa Del Rio, Maddie Andrews, Grace Binfet.
BHS students with 3.50-3.74 GPAs were Azucena Bahena-Sepulveda, Cooper Mains, Shelby Ingram, Gentry Hurst.
Students earning 3.25-3.49 GPA were Addison Whitmore, Josh Gifford, Annalise Avendano, Zoey Kuder, Emma Poteet; and closing out the list was Lilly Chavez with at least a 3.00 GPA.
Bickleton Junior High School also announced the following honor roll recipients for the first quarter: Bayler Mulrony (3.75-3.99); Madison Jobe (3.50-3.74); Audrey Poteet (3.25-3.49); and Jaslene Vargas-Salas (3.00-3.24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.