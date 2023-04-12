GRANDVIEW — Grandview High School’s TSA Club and Skills USA Students will be hosting their second annual Spring Bazaar this Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school bus loop.
The bazaar will showcase GHS students creations along with products from local vendors. The bazaar is a student led event to help the clubs raise money for competitions, field trips, and classroom supplies.
