GRANDVIEW — The Grandview School District will be hosting two community focus groups on Tuesday, April 11 at Grandview High School.
Earlier this year the school board had voted to not enter into a new agreement with Superintendent Henry Storm, his contract was set to expire in June .
Storm was placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave for the remainder of the year with Jose Rivera taking up the role of acting superintendent.
The focus groups will be held in order to determine what traits community members deem important within a superintendent while also determining what challenges the community thinks the superintendent will face.
The first focus group will be in Spanish and take place at 6 p.m. with the English focus group taking place at 7 p.m., for those unable to make it to the in-person meetings the Grandview School District currently has an online survey active.
To fill out the online survey community members can visit gsd200.org, the survey will be available until April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.