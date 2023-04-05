YAKIMA VALLEY — The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association have announced the twelve Enterprise Challenge contestants moving onto the second round of the competition.
Yakima County contestants include ADA Boomer Construction, Atavus Farms, Fleece & Anvil, and Grandview’s own NEST+ FLOW Handmade Goods. These contestants have completed extensive workshops in business finance, human resources, real estate, marketing, and technology, all while receiving individual coaching from industry experts.
“The process has been really helpful to me,” said MaryBeth Zins, owner of Nest + Flow Handmade Goods, a small batch candle business in Grandview. “The small business world is like a foreign language, as someone who works in education.”
Zins went on to say that the experience has made her feel more confident about making informed decisions about her business and its future. “Learning was the main thing that I was hoping to get out of the experience,” she said. “So I would say it’s already been a success by that measure.”
Each contestant was required to create a business plan pitch that was then judged and scored to determine the top twelve moving on to the Trade Show portion of the competition, where judges will meet and evaluate each contestant and choose the top finalists to move on the third and final round. For more information about the 2023 Enterprise Challenge, visit chooseyakimavalley.com.
