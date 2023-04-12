GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Museum will be hosting their Spin Time event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Grandview Museum, 115 W Wine Country Road..
During this time visitors will be able to learn about different textile making techniques such as knitting, spinning and crocheting from the Desert Fiber Arts Guild..
Those planning on attending can register for a chance to win a hand woven alpaca wool rug.
