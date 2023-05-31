Students reach honor roll status at Spokane colleges

SPOKANE — Shayla Ruiz-Gomez and Jaqueline Murillo of Grandview have each earned a place on the winter quarter 2023 honor roll at their respective colleges. Ruiz-Gomez currently attends Spokane Community College, while Murillo is a student at Spokane Falls Community College.
