 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

YV Fair & Rodeo returns to Grandview August 9-12

  • 0

GRANDVIEW — The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo will open the “Blue Jeans & Country Dreams” on Wednesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 12 at the Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription