City of Mabton presents Summer Bash

MABTON — Float applications are now open for Mabton’s first ever Summer Bash, the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 8.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

