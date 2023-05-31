 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alegria & Company joins MSI Global Alliance as a new member firm

  • Updated
  • 0

PROSSER — Alegria & Company, P.S. has announced its recent inclusion as a member firm of MSI Global Alliance. With a history spanning over 75 years, Alegria & Company has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional accounting, auditing, tax, estate, and business planning services to clients in various industries, including agriculture, construction, manufacturing, real estate, and retail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription