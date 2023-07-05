 Skip to main content
Benton REA energizes new substation

Benton REA staff hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of Huard substation being energized. Benton REA staff pictured from left: Troy Berglund, VP of Member Services; Joel Mietzner, System Engineer; Nick Pryor, Distribution Engineer; Derek Miller, Engineering Manager; Shannon Olsen, Member Services Assistant Manager; and Larry Hall, Meter Foreman and Journeyman Lineworker.

 Courtesy/Benton REA

PROSSER — Benton Rural Electric Association (REA) recently celebrated the completion of a new substation in Prosser.

