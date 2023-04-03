PROSSER — Heartlinks is teaming up with the Winemakers Loft in Prosser for its 7th Annual Spring Celebration on Saturday, April 22.
The annual celebration will raise a glass to all things Prosser Wine Country while giving back to Heartlinks, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to hospice care, adult and children's palliative care, and grief support programs.
The event received a generous title sponsorship of $5,000 from Custom Bottling and Filtering. The 2023 partnership marks the fifth year of support from this company and bolsters the event’s ability to donate significantly to Heartlinks.
“Bill’s Custom Bottling and Filtering provides the tools and expertise to the wine industry and, in turn, has kindly contributed a very generous sponsorship that will truly provide us the tools necessary to ensure that individuals and families receive the highest quality care they deserve,” said Shelby Moore, executive director for Heartlinks.
With a donation of $10 or more, guests will receive a commemorative wine glass, a complimentary wine flight and wine-club-member pricing for the day at Coyote Canyon Winery and Martinez & Martinez Winery while enjoying two live music performances. Both wineries will donate 10% of their April 22 proceeds to Heartlinks.
Nationally touring country artist Cale Moon will perform from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by the local TC Latin Fusion Band until 5 p.m.
Guests can purchase food from Big Weezy’s BBQ and Blissful Bites Mini Doughnuts throughout the day.
The 7th Annual Spring Celebration is Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave.
Reservations are $10 by April 21 and can be purchased at www.HeartlinksHospice.org/SpringCelebration.
Tickets purchased at the door are $15 the day of the event.
100% of this entrance fee is a donation to Heartlinks. Additional donations are greatly appreciated.
