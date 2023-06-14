 Skip to main content
88th annual Toppenish Rodeo brings the action

TOPPENISH — The 88th annual Toppenish Rodeo is set to bring more fans, more fun, more boots, hats, buckles, and dirt this year. Featuring two nights of hoof stomping PRCA Pro Rodeo action, this year’s event will take place on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit toppenishrodeo.com.

 Courtesy/Toppenish Rodeo

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

